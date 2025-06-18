40,597 Shares in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Bought by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned 0.07% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

