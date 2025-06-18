Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Shayne & Jacobs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:NSC opened at $250.25 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $277.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.53.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $271.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.24.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

