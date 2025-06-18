Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.38. Carrier Global Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

