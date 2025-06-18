QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $5.76 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 703.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $16,815,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,678,361.90. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $376,266.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,217,215.48. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $102.88 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

