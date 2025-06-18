Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:EPD opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

