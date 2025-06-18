QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 647 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $103.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.22 and a 200 day moving average of $110.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 52,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,500,009.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 139,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,429.24. This represents a 60.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PRU shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.15.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

