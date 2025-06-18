Grove Bank & Trust Increases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 56.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in eBay were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,644,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 53,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,131,477 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $70,095,000 after purchasing an additional 56,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $999,634.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,698,690.18. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $77,267.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,946.80. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,321 shares of company stock valued at $20,606,770 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $77.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $79.84.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. eBay’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.73.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

