NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,126,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after buying an additional 8,898,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,541,246,000 after buying an additional 3,121,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $196,901,000 after buying an additional 2,416,601 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,857,389,000 after buying an additional 2,288,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 3.0%

NIKE stock opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $98.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.