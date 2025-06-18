Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Athena Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $268.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

