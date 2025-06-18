United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,680,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,933,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in United Parcel Service by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 10,040,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Galvan Research dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. HSBC cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $99.74 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.19. The company has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

