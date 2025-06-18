Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.21.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $170.07 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $183.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

