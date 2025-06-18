D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Director Kirstjen Nielsen Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) Director Kirstjen Nielsen sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $208,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,554.92. The trade was a 9.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kirstjen Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, Kirstjen Nielsen sold 58,644 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $950,619.24.

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

NYSE QBTS opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.49. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 20.61, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 617.84% and a negative return on equity of 227.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Research analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. bLong Financial LLC raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 5.2% in the first quarter. bLong Financial LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 12.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 5.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on QBTS. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

