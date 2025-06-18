Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Buys $1,966,035.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Christopher D. Payne bought 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,966,035.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,035. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $77.80. The firm has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,719,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,857,000 after purchasing an additional 138,267 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 85,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 52,988 shares during the period. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

