CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,847 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 21.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 315,098 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 56,156 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.48%.

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Argus set a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

