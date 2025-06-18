Insider Selling: Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $152,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,207.42. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Affirm Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.24, a PEG ratio of 125.29 and a beta of 3.58. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $783.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AFRM shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Susquehanna raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.05.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Affirm by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,858,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after buying an additional 2,888,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Affirm by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,544,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,074 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,949,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $100,030,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,272,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,707,000 after buying an additional 1,457,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

