13,483 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,483 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $150.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.52 and its 200-day moving average is $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $388,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,189 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,202.73. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,320. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,229 shares of company stock worth $4,330,699 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.88.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

