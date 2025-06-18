Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 277,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 5.4% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $13,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

