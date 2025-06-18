Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 20,615 Shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,615 shares during the period. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF makes up about 1.0% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QAI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 25,221 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Down 0.4%

QAI stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.67.

About NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

