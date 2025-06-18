Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) Receives $418.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $418.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

In related news, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,304. This represents a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total value of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,376.24. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $2,726,412. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13,800.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $471.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $258.85 and a twelve month high of $479.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $391.86 and a 200 day moving average of $358.93.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.54%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

