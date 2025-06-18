Wolf Group Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 792.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,448 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $14,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 34,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

