Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.7% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,576.46. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,098 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,526 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.80.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $357.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.22 and a 200-day moving average of $338.19. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $660.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

