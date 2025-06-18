Lion Street Advisors LLC Trims Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $91.98. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.85.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PFG

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.