Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $148.50 on Wednesday. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $149.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $198.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.77%.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

