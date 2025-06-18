Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) SVP Gene M. Zamiska Sells 245 Shares of Stock

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $14,212.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,428.04. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Western Digital Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of WDC stock opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50. Western Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of ($1,465.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 13.33%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Western Digital declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,736,003,000 after buying an additional 478,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,745,264 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $520,450,000 after acquiring an additional 823,656 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,572,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,029,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $203,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,822 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,592,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $273,852,000 after purchasing an additional 881,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Western Digital in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

