BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 874,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 2.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $18,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,150,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 40,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.