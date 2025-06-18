Essex Savings Bank Sells 572 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 132,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVOO opened at $102.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $84.85 and a 52 week high of $115.71.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

