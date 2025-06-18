Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Finance LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 price target (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.67.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.66 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.