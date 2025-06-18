Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 264 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Hologic makes up approximately 1.9% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Hologic by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 5,445 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.24 per share, with a total value of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,781.80. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Price Performance

Hologic stock opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average is $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

