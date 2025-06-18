Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 16,526 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in CocaCola by 10.2% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 10.5% during the first quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Center Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 2.8% during the first quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.95.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

