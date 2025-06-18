Sofi Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sofi Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6,106.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 897,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882,811 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 12.9% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $171,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,218,000. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $189.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

