Sofi Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 649.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the period. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF accounts for 0.1% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI opened at $112.08 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

