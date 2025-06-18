PUREfi Wealth LLC Has $759,000 Stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

PUREfi Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 0.8% of PUREfi Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $125,350,000 after acquiring an additional 23,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $864,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $292.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

