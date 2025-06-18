Analysts Set Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) PT at $38.00

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price target on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

SEE stock opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

