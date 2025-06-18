Brokerages Set Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Price Target at $279.45

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.45.

HEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Heico from $294.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays set a $280.00 target price on shares of Heico and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Heico from $264.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Heico from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Heico Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of HEI stock opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Heico has a 1 year low of $216.68 and a 1 year high of $312.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Heico had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Heico’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Heico will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heico Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Heico’s payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heico

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.36, for a total transaction of $10,442,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,458,696.92. This trade represents a 22.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.10, for a total transaction of $106,479.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $448,650. This represents a 19.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,056 shares of company stock valued at $22,699,941 in the last three months. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heico

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Heico during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 415,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,791,000 after acquiring an additional 66,583 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heico in the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 15,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

