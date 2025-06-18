Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGEN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $121.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.54. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $102.97 and a fifty-two week high of $182.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

