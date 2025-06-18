Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Critical Analysis

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) and Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares National Bankshares and Kentucky Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares 10.64% 5.31% 0.47% Kentucky Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for National Bankshares and Kentucky Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

National Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.96%. Given National Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe National Bankshares is more favorable than Kentucky Bancshares.

29.7% of National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Bankshares and Kentucky Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares $79.08 million 2.05 $7.62 million $1.36 18.76 Kentucky Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares.

Summary

National Bankshares beats Kentucky Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

About Kentucky Bancshares

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

