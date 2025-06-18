PUREfi Wealth LLC Buys New Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUS. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1,215.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

QUS stock opened at $158.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.90. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $137.58 and a one year high of $164.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.16.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

