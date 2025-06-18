CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $515.67.

CACI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair lowered CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised CACI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on CACI International from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $438.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 452.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 528.6% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CACI International by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CACI opened at $458.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $447.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.95. CACI International has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $588.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

