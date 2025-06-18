Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives $11.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.
A number of research firms have issued reports on IMUX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, June 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. Immunic has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.48.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Equities research analysts expect that Immunic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Immunic
Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
