Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives $11.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMUX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, June 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Immunic during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 204,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 96,894 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 152,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. Immunic has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Equities research analysts expect that Immunic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

