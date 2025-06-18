Promising Battery Technology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 15th

Mullen Automotive, TETRA Technologies, and Platinum Group Metals are the three Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares in companies that develop, manufacture or commercialize batteries and related energy storage solutions. These firms work on technologies such as lithium-ion, solid-state, flow or other advanced battery chemistries, plus the materials and components that go into them. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to growth in electric vehicles, grid storage and portable electronics markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

MULN traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. 6,051,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,912. Mullen Automotive has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $169,182,000.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average is $233,797.15.

TETRA Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:TTI traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.49. 1,514,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,035. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $463.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46.

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

PLG traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,784,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,537. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a market cap of $159.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.70. Platinum Group Metals has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

