Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases 1,089 Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSEARCA EOS opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

