JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $50.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

