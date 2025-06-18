UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.4% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 53,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 930 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley purchased 86,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,081,295.01. This trade represents a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,533 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:UNH opened at $309.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.08. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $280.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Erste Group Bank lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $552.00 to $353.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.