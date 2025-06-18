Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. owned 0.95% of United States Gasoline Fund worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 192,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. Blue Capital Inc. bought a new position in United States Gasoline Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period.

United States Gasoline Fund Stock Up 2.5%

NYSEARCA:UGA opened at $65.55 on Wednesday. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 52 week low of $52.80 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average is $61.44.

United States Gasoline Fund Company Profile

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

