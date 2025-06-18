S. R. Schill & Associates Buys 2,707 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHYG opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.30.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

