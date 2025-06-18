Rakuten Securities Inc. Sells 14,616 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Rakuten Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,616 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $269,320,000. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,387,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,886,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,032 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 3,843.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 366.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,936,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,505,000 after buying an additional 1,521,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $30.88.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.19. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on U. Benchmark raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

In other news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $30,287.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 480,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,290,339.36. This represents a 0.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 9,551 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $243,646.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 748,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084,005.49. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,294,611 shares of company stock valued at $30,506,382 in the last 90 days. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

