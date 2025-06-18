PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Decreases Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lessened its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 856.9% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,173 shares in the company, valued at $840,600.63. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.85. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

