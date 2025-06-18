Wagner Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $114.07 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.66. The company has a market cap of $491.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

