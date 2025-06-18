Bfsg LLC Decreases Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 88.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,750 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 73,616 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

