Bfsg LLC Has $942,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.